Government had 106.05 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in week ended December 7

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his phone outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 106.05 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 316.59 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 69.99 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 7, compared with 7.18 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.