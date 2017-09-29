FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks' loans rose 6.8 percent in two weeks to Sept 15 - RBI
#Money News
September 29, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 18 days

Indian banks' loans rose 6.8 percent in two weeks to Sept 15 - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

REUTERS - Indian banks’ loans rose 6.8 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 15 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 105.00 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) to 77.81 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 15. Non-food credit rose 71.30 billion rupees to 77.28 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 33.70 billion rupees to 533.80 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 403.40 billion rupees to 107.07 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 15.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 65.2900 Indian rupees)

India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310

