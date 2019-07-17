Jalan panel report on transfer of central bank funds to be submitted to RBI 'very soon' - source

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel formulating guidelines for transfer of the central bank’s surplus funds to the government has finalized its recommendations and will be submitting its long-delayed report “very soon,” a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, was originally supposed to submit the report in April, but it was delayed due to a lack of consensus.

The reserve panel has suggested transfer of funds from RBI in tranches over 3-5 years, the source said. It was not immediately clear how much money the RBI will transfer to the government.