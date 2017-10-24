Kuwait's Al Arfaj group plans 600,000 bpd oil refinery in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Al Arfaj Group plans to build a 600,000 barrels per day oil refinery and a 10 million tonnes a year liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Indian coastal state of Andhra Pradesh, the state’s chief minister said on Tuesday.

Al Arfaj Holding Co has signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra’s Economic Development Board for the project, which also includes a petrochemical complex, N Chandrababu Naidu said.

India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, aims to raise its refining capacity by 50 percent in the next seven years to about 7 million barrels per day.

Earlier this month Saudi Aramco said it planned a ‘mega investment’ in refining, petrochemicals and fuel retailing in India.