NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India’s crude oil production in August declined 1.56 percent to 3.02 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural gas output rose about 3.7 percent to 2.77 billion cubic metres, provisional government data released on Friday showed.

Refinery output rose 0.79 percent to 20.45 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)