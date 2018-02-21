FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Asia
February 21, 2018 / 12:33 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India's January oil output down 3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's crude oil production in January fell about 3 percent to 2.98
million tonnes from a year earlier, while natural gas output was down 1.6 percent to 2.70
billion cubic metres, provisional data issued by the government showed on Wednesday. 
    Refinery output rose by about 7.9 percent to 22.77 million tonnes.
    Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
    
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
    
                      Jan-18     Jan-18    Jan-17  April-Jan 2018    April -Jan 2017
 Unit              Plan       Actual     Actual    Actual            Actual
 IOC, Guwahati            72         86        65               859                 717
 IOC, Barauni            555        597       554             4,766               5,481
 IOC, Gujarat          1,209      1,279     1,007            11,395              11,731
 IOC, Haldia             665        709       550             6,307               6,349
 IOC, Mathura            680        830       786             7,630               7,679
 IOC, Digboi              43         58        45               555                 438
 IOC, Panipat          1,348      1,365     1,330            12,986              12,996
 IOC, Bongaigaon         203        205       206             1,973               2,087
 IOC, Paradip          1,287      1,080       926            11,586               6,096
 BPCL, Mumbai          1,200      1,313     1,138            11,590              11,935
 BPCL, Kochi           1,275      1,365     1,059            11,529               9,602
 HPCL, Mumbai            723        747       754             7,215               7,066
 HPCL, Visakh            832        825       819             8,002               7,702
 CPCL, Manali            900        917       820             8,530               8,590
 CPCL, Narimanam          42         53        41               416                 442
 NRL, Numaligarh         227        251       283             2,386               2,243
 MRPL, Mangalore       1,450      1,475     1,369            13,427              13,297
 ONGC, Tatipaka            5          7         8                67                  71
 BORL, Bina              525        600       583             5,638               5,261
 HMEL, Bathinda          943      1,015       937             6,920               8,957
 RIL, Jamnagar         2,775      2,929     2,775            27,651              27,534
 RIL, SEZ              3,280      3,294     3,280            31,991              31,163
 Essar, Vadinar        1,678      1,770     1,772            17,313              17,563
 TOTAL                21,917     22,770    21,108           210,734             204,999
 
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
     
  CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
                               Jan-18     Jan-18     Jan-17  April-Jan 2018  April-Jan 2017
 Unit                       Plan       Actual     Actual     Actual          Actual
 ONGC                                                                                      
 Andhra Pradesh                    27         24         23             273             226
 Assam $                           87         81         82             817             798
 Gujarat                          384        380        385           3,724           3,736
 Tamil Nadu                        21         22         21             219             194
 Offshore#                      1,423      1,330       1405          13,654          13,591
 OIL                                                                                       
 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh         317        285        274           2,834           2,705
 & Rajasthan (heavy oil)                                                     
 Private Operators                903        854        885           8,391           8,871
 Total                          3,163      2,976      3,076          29,911          30,121
 
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.