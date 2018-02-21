TABLE-India's January oil output down 3 pct y/y

Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's crude oil production in January fell about 3 percent to 2.98 million tonnes from a year earlier, while natural gas output was down 1.6 percent to 2.70 billion cubic metres, provisional data issued by the government showed on Wednesday. Refinery output rose by about 7.9 percent to 22.77 million tonnes. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Jan-18 Jan-18 Jan-17 April-Jan 2018 April -Jan 2017 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 72 86 65 859 717 IOC, Barauni 555 597 554 4,766 5,481 IOC, Gujarat 1,209 1,279 1,007 11,395 11,731 IOC, Haldia 665 709 550 6,307 6,349 IOC, Mathura 680 830 786 7,630 7,679 IOC, Digboi 43 58 45 555 438 IOC, Panipat 1,348 1,365 1,330 12,986 12,996 IOC, Bongaigaon 203 205 206 1,973 2,087 IOC, Paradip 1,287 1,080 926 11,586 6,096 BPCL, Mumbai 1,200 1,313 1,138 11,590 11,935 BPCL, Kochi 1,275 1,365 1,059 11,529 9,602 HPCL, Mumbai 723 747 754 7,215 7,066 HPCL, Visakh 832 825 819 8,002 7,702 CPCL, Manali 900 917 820 8,530 8,590 CPCL, Narimanam 42 53 41 416 442 NRL, Numaligarh 227 251 283 2,386 2,243 MRPL, Mangalore 1,450 1,475 1,369 13,427 13,297 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 8 67 71 BORL, Bina 525 600 583 5,638 5,261 HMEL, Bathinda 943 1,015 937 6,920 8,957 RIL, Jamnagar 2,775 2,929 2,775 27,651 27,534 RIL, SEZ 3,280 3,294 3,280 31,991 31,163 Essar, Vadinar 1,678 1,770 1,772 17,313 17,563 TOTAL 21,917 22,770 21,108 210,734 204,999 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Jan-18 Jan-18 Jan-17 April-Jan 2018 April-Jan 2017 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC Andhra Pradesh 27 24 23 273 226 Assam $ 87 81 82 817 798 Gujarat 384 380 385 3,724 3,736 Tamil Nadu 21 22 21 219 194 Offshore# 1,423 1,330 1405 13,654 13,591 OIL Assam, Arunachal Pradesh 317 285 274 2,834 2,705 & Rajasthan (heavy oil) Private Operators 903 854 885 8,391 8,871 Total 3,163 2,976 3,076 29,911 30,121 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)