File Photo: Ravi Shankar Prasad, pauses during a news conference in New Delhi June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Wednesday introduced amendments it said would make unregulated deposit schemes more difficult to run.

The additions to a 2018 bill would remove considerable time lags involved in punishing the operators of such schemes, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the cabinet meeting.