India telecoms regulator TRAI defends new tariff rules after broadcasters' criticism

(L-R) Punit Misra, CEO of Domestic Broadcast Business of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, K Madhavan, Managing Director of Star and Disney India, Punit Goenka, Managing Director & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, N.P. Singh, MD & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, Uday Shankar, Chairman of Star India, Aroon Purie, Chairman of TV Today Network, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO of Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, Megha Tata, Managing Director - South Asia of Discovery Communications India and I.Venkat, Director of Eenadu TV, pose after a news conference in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s telecom regulator said on Monday its new tariff rules for cable and digital television players were fair and aimed at curbing excessive pricing by some broadcasters.

On Friday, some of the biggest television broadcasters operating in India joined forces to criticize the regulation, saying it could put some channels out of business and would stifle consumer choice.

“We have not curbed anybody’s freedom to price the channels. So I don’t know how people can say that we have strangulated them or we have not given freedom,” R S Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), told reporters in New Delhi.