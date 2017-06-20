FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Reliance shuts DHDS for 2-3 weeks at 580,000 bpd refinery - sources
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 20, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 2 months ago

Reliance shuts DHDS for 2-3 weeks at 580,000 bpd refinery - sources

1 Min Read

Labourers work behind an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd has shut a diesel hydro desulphuriser (DHDS) at its export-focused 580,000 barrels per day refinery for about two to three weeks for maintenance, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has two mega-sized refineries with combined capacity of 1.2 million bpd at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state.

Reliance plans to change the catalyst of the DHDS during the shutdown period, the sources added. Reliance has two DHDS units of 150,000 bpd each at the plant.

Reliance did not respond to Reuters' email seeking comments.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by Douglas Busvine and Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.