2 months ago
TABLE-India Reliance's May oil imports fall 5.5 pct on month - trade
June 23, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India Reliance's May oil imports fall 5.5 pct on month - trade

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 5.5 percent less oil in May compared with the previous month,
ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed.
    The imports were, however, 10.6 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed.
    In the first five months of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 4.3 percent more oil than a
year earlier. Reliance imported three cargoes of Urals and a parcel of Sakhalin Blend oil from
Russia last month, the data showed.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
    
 Region/Count  May      April   %Chg     May     %Chg     Jan-May  Jan-May  %Chg
 ry            2017     2017    mth/mth  2016    yr/yr       2017     2016  yr/yr
 Latam                                                                            
 Brazil          131.2     0.0       --    32.5   303.1      88.1     31.4   180.7
 Colombia          0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0     13.7  -100.0
 Ecuador           0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --      19.4      0.0      --
 Mexico            0.0   137.8   -100.0    69.9  -100.0      54.8     55.8    -1.7
 Venezuela       335.8   277.0     21.2   201.6    66.6     312.9    327.9    -4.6
 TOTAL           467.0   414.8     12.6   304.1    53.6     475.3    428.8    10.8
                                                                                  
 Asia                                                                             
 Indonesia         0.0     0.0       --    21.7  -100.0       0.0     13.3  -100.0
 Australia         0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0      7.5  -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0     0.0       --    21.7  -100.0       0.0     20.8  -100.0
                                                                            
 Asia                                                                             
 Indonesia         0.0     0.0       --    21.7  -100.0       0.0     13.3  -100.0
 Australia         0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0      7.5  -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0     0.0       --    21.7  -100.0       0.0     20.8  -100.0
                                                                            
 Middle East                                                                      
 Oman              0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0      6.8  -100.0
 Iran             57.2   128.5    -55.5    98.7   -42.1      72.5     38.3    89.1
 Iraq            201.1   306.1    -34.3   199.0     1.0     211.6    189.8    11.5
 Qatar            64.4    51.4     25.3    88.2   -27.0      51.9     82.2   -36.8
 Kuwait            0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0     10.2  -100.0
 S Arabia        277.2   276.2      0.3   333.9   -17.0     298.4    355.3   -16.0
 U.A.E.           78.9    15.7    403.3   122.3   -35.5      69.1     95.3   -27.5
 Dubai             0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       9.7      3.3   195.7
 TOTAL           678.7   777.9    -12.7   842.2   -19.4     713.4    781.3    -8.7
                                                                                  
 C.I.S.                                                                           
 Azerbaijan        0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0      6.5  -100.0
 Kazak            31.3    33.6     -6.9     0.0      --      32.5      4.4   644.5
 Russia          120.3    68.4     75.9     0.0      --      42.7      0.0      --
 TOTAL           151.5   102.0     48.6     0.0      --      75.2     10.8   593.4
                                                                                  
 Africa                                                                           
 Nigeria           0.0    29.3   -100.0     0.0      --      43.1     18.9   128.2
 Cameroon          0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0      9.1  -100.0
 Chad              0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       6.5      0.0      --
 Egypt            17.6    18.2     -3.3    17.9    -1.4      29.1     25.4    14.4
 Sudan            19.1    35.7    -46.5     0.0      --      19.5      4.1   372.5
 Eq. Guinea        0.0     0.0       --    20.8  -100.0       0.0      8.5  -100.0
 Algeria           0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       0.0      4.5  -100.0
 TOTAL            36.7    83.2    -55.9    38.7    -5.0      98.2     70.5    39.3
                                                                            
 Canada            0.0    33.8   -100.0     0.0      --       6.7      0.0      --
                                                                            
 TOTAL ALL      1334.0  1411.6     -5.5  1206.6    10.6    1368.7   1312.2     4.3
 
The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of
days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
The data also include cargo that arrived in April and discharged in May.
    

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

