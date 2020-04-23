Reliance's March oil imports down 8.3% year-on-year - trade

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reliance Industries, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, imported 8.3% less oil in March than in the same month of the previous year, according to data from shipping and industry sources.

The March imports, at 1.24 million barrels per day, were 6.1% percent above the previous month, the data showed.

Reliance shipped in about 43% of its imports from Latin America, slightly lower than about 43.5% a year ago, the data showed.

The share of Middle Eastern oil in its overall purchases rose to 43.19% from about 37% a year ago. Imports from the U.S. declined to about 10% from 13% a year ago, the data showed.