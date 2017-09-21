TABLE-India's Reliance cuts Aug oil imports 8.7 pct vs July - trade data

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's largest refining complex, imported 8.7 percent less oil in August compared with the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. The imports were 1.1 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed. In the first seven months of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 4.8 percent more oil than a year earlier. The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports declined to about 28 percent in August from about 33 percent a year ago, while that from Africa rose to 22 percent from about 8.2 percent, the data showed. The private refiner's intake of Middle Eastern oil in August declined to about 48 percent from 59 percent, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Aug July %Chg Aug %Chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %Chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 66.7 91.6 -27.1 0.0 -- 91.5 31.3 192.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.6 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 66.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.6 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 132.0 -100.0 42.9 68.9 -37.8 Venezuela 272.3 269.7 1.0 263.3 3.4 306.2 331.8 -7.7 TOTAL 339.0 428.0 -20.8 395.3 -14.2 461.2 440.6 4.7 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.5 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 18.2 -100.0 Middle East Oman 61.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.8 4.2 131.7 Iran 44.0 50.5 -12.9 0.0 -- 60.8 38.8 56.6 Iraq 200.3 259.8 -22.9 131.5 52.3 216.0 176.9 22.1 Qatar 20.1 0.0 -- 75.1 -73.2 46.2 91.5 -49.5 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 32.4 -100.0 0.0 12.5 -100.0 S Arabia 240.2 274.8 -12.6 295.6 -18.8 274.2 314.5 -12.8 U.A.E. 16.0 16.1 -0.9 178.7 -91.1 56.7 98.0 -42.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 2.1 195.0 TOTAL 581.4 601.2 -3.3 713.2 -18.5 669.8 738.4 -9.3 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 63.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.1 4.0 99.8 Kazak 31.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.2 2.7 1084.0 Russia 0.0 49.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 32.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.2 112.5 -72.2 0.0 -- 73.1 6.8 981.6 Africa Nigeria 89.8 107.7 -16.6 0.0 -- 52.0 11.8 341.9 Angola 33.6 0.0 -- 32.1 4.8 20.6 8.0 159.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 31.6 -100.0 6.4 8.1 -20.8 Egypt 35.3 17.7 99.6 35.3 0.0 27.1 36.1 -24.9 Gabon 59.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.5 2.8 173.7 Sudan 19.6 38.5 -48.9 0.0 -- 24.8 2.6 863.2 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.9 -100.0 Algeria 31.2 31.1 0.3 0.0 -- 7.9 2.8 184.9 TOTAL 268.6 194.9 37.8 99.0 171.4 146.3 88.2 65.9 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1220.2 1336.6 -8.7 1207.5 1.1 1354.5 1292.3 4.8 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data include cargo that arrived in July and discharged in August. It also includes some cargo that arrived in August and discharged in September. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)