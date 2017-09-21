FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Reliance cuts Aug oil imports 8.7 pct vs July - trade data
#Asia
September 21, 2017

TABLE-India's Reliance cuts Aug oil imports 8.7 pct vs July - trade data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
largest refining complex, imported 8.7 percent less oil in August compared with the previous
month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed.
    The imports were 1.1 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed.
    In the first seven months of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 4.8 percent more oil than
a year earlier.
    The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports declined to about 28 percent
in August from about 33 percent a year ago, while that from Africa rose to 22 percent from about
8.2 percent, the data showed. The private refiner's intake of Middle Eastern oil in August
declined to about 48 percent from 59 percent, the data showed.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
    
 Region/Coun    Aug     July     %Chg      Aug    %Chg   Jan-Aug  Jan-Aug    %Chg
 try            2017    2017  mth/mth     2016              2017     2016   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                           
 Brazil         66.7    91.6    -27.1      0.0      --      91.5     31.3   192.2
 Colombia        0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0      8.6  -100.0
 Ecuador         0.0    66.7   -100.0      0.0      --      20.6      0.0      --
 Mexico          0.0     0.0       --    132.0  -100.0      42.9     68.9   -37.8
 Venezuela     272.3   269.7      1.0    263.3     3.4     306.2    331.8    -7.7
 TOTAL         339.0   428.0    -20.8    395.3   -14.2     461.2    440.6     4.7
                                                                                 
 Asia                                                                            
 Indonesia       0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0     13.5  -100.0
 Australia       0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0      4.7  -100.0
 TOTAL           0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0     18.2  -100.0
                                                                                 
 Middle East                                                                     
 Oman           61.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       9.8      4.2   131.7
 Iran           44.0    50.5    -12.9      0.0      --      60.8     38.8    56.6
 Iraq          200.3   259.8    -22.9    131.5    52.3     216.0    176.9    22.1
 Qatar          20.1     0.0       --     75.1   -73.2      46.2     91.5   -49.5
 Kuwait          0.0     0.0       --     32.4  -100.0       0.0     12.5  -100.0
 S Arabia      240.2   274.8    -12.6    295.6   -18.8     274.2    314.5   -12.8
 U.A.E.         16.0    16.1     -0.9    178.7   -91.1      56.7     98.0   -42.2
 Dubai           0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       6.1      2.1   195.0
 TOTAL         581.4   601.2     -3.3    713.2   -18.5     669.8    738.4    -9.3
                                                                                 
 C.I.S.                                                                          
 Azerbaijan      0.0    63.3   -100.0      0.0      --       8.1      4.0    99.8
 Kazak          31.2     0.0       --      0.0      --      32.2      2.7  1084.0
 Russia          0.0    49.2   -100.0      0.0      --      32.8      0.0      --
 TOTAL          31.2   112.5    -72.2      0.0      --      73.1      6.8   981.6
                                                                                 
 Africa                                                                          
 Nigeria        89.8   107.7    -16.6      0.0      --      52.0     11.8   341.9
 Angola         33.6     0.0       --     32.1     4.8      20.6      8.0   159.0
 Cameroon        0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0      8.3  -100.0
 Chad            0.0     0.0       --     31.6  -100.0       6.4      8.1   -20.8
 Egypt          35.3    17.7     99.6     35.3     0.0      27.1     36.1   -24.9
 Gabon          59.1     0.0       --      0.0      --       7.5      2.8   173.7
 Sudan          19.6    38.5    -48.9      0.0      --      24.8      2.6   863.2
 Eq. Guinea      0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0      7.9  -100.0
 Algeria        31.2    31.1      0.3      0.0      --       7.9      2.8   184.9
 TOTAL         268.6   194.9     37.8     99.0   171.4     146.3     88.2    65.9
 Canada          0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --       4.2      0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL    1220.2  1336.6     -8.7   1207.5     1.1    1354.5   1292.3     4.8
 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of
days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    The data include cargo that arrived in July and discharged in August. It also includes some
cargo that arrived in August and discharged in September.


 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

