FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Asia
January 23, 2018 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India Reliance's Dec oil imports down 15 pct from Nov - trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the
world's biggest refining complex, imported about 15 percent less oil in December
compared with the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters
showed.
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximize
revenue, bought about 4.5 percent more oil in 2017 at about 1.36 million barrels per
day (bpd).
    Last year, the private refiner shipped in about 49 percent of its oil needs from
the Middle East, compared with about 55 percent in 2016, while the share of Latin
American grades in its overall purchases declined marginally to 34 percent from about
35 percent in 2016.
    African grades' share in the overall purchases rose to about 11.4 percent in 2017
from 7.6 percent in the previous year. During the year, Reliance for the first time
bought oil from the United States.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in
January-December 2017versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in
1,000 bpd:
 Region/Countr      Dec      Nov      %Chg     Dec     %Chg   Jan-Dec  Jan-Dec    %Chg
 y                 2017     2017   mth/mth    2016    yr/yr      2017     2016   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                
 Brazil            65.3      0.0        --   103.6    -37.0      71.8     45.1    59.3
 Colombia           0.0    133.4    -100.0     0.0       --      11.0      5.7    92.3
 Ecuador            0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --      13.7      0.0      --
 Mexico            69.2    142.7     -51.5   137.8    -49.8      60.8     86.2   -29.4
 Venezuela        203.5    272.2     -25.2   268.7    -24.3     302.6    323.6    -6.5
 Guatemala          0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL            338.0    548.4     -38.4   510.1    -33.7     459.9    460.5    -0.1
                                                                                      
 Asia                                                                                 
 Indonesia          0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      9.0  -100.0
 Australia          0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      3.1  -100.0
 TOTAL              0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0     12.2  -100.0
                                                                                      
 Middle East                                                                          
 Oman              22.2     65.9     -66.4     0.0       --      38.4      2.8  1259.5
 Iran             100.6     51.1      96.9    59.1     70.2      66.9     46.0    45.4
 Iraq             199.3    198.7       0.3   232.6    -14.3     206.9    171.7    20.5
 Qatar             34.2     19.9      71.3    36.7     -6.8      39.8     86.2   -53.8
 Kuwait             0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      8.3  -100.0
 S Arabia         161.7    207.4     -22.0   198.1    -18.4     246.9    300.9   -17.9
 U.A.E.           136.0     49.2     176.3   106.4     27.9      66.6    100.2   -33.6
 Dubai              0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       4.0      2.7    48.2
 TOTAL            654.0    592.3      10.4   632.9      3.3     669.5    718.8    -6.9
                                                                                      
 C.I.S.                                                                               
 Azerbaijan         0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       5.4      5.3     1.1
 Kazakhstan        31.0     32.4      -4.3     0.0       --      34.6      7.2   381.5
 Russia             0.0     55.8    -100.0     0.0       --      29.2      0.0      --
 TOTAL             31.0     88.2     -64.9     0.0       --      69.2     12.5   453.5
                                                                                      
 Africa                                                                               
 Nigeria            0.0     93.1    -100.0    57.5   -100.0      56.0     22.6   148.1
 Angola           127.6     32.4     294.1     0.0       --      27.2      9.0   202.2
 Ivory coast        0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      6.9  -100.0
 Cameroon           0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      5.6  -100.0
 Congo              0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      1.4  -100.0
 Chad               0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       4.2      8.0   -47.2
 Egypt             35.4     18.1      96.0    70.9    -50.1      26.8     34.6   -22.4
 Gabon             30.3      0.0        --     0.0       --       7.6      1.8   313.2
 Sudan              0.0     40.8    -100.0     0.0       --      21.6      1.7  1157.4
 Eq. Guinea        20.9     21.5      -3.1     0.0       --       3.5      5.3   -32.9
 Algeria            0.0     31.8    -100.0     0.0       --       7.9      1.9   325.3
 Libya              0.0      0.0        --     0.0       --       0.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL            214.1    237.7      -9.9   128.4     66.8     154.9     98.8    56.8
                                                                                      
 Canada            33.4      0.0        --     0.0       --       5.6      0.0      --
 USA                0.0     25.7    -100.0               --       2.1      0.0        
 TOTAL ALL       1270.5   1492.3     -14.9  1271.4     -0.1    1361.3   1302.8     4.5
  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a
tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.