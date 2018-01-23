TABLE-India Reliance's Dec oil imports down 15 pct from Nov - trade

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 15 percent less oil in December compared with the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximize revenue, bought about 4.5 percent more oil in 2017 at about 1.36 million barrels per day (bpd). Last year, the private refiner shipped in about 49 percent of its oil needs from the Middle East, compared with about 55 percent in 2016, while the share of Latin American grades in its overall purchases declined marginally to 34 percent from about 35 percent in 2016. African grades' share in the overall purchases rose to about 11.4 percent in 2017 from 7.6 percent in the previous year. During the year, Reliance for the first time bought oil from the United States. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-December 2017versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Dec Nov %Chg Dec %Chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %Chg y 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 65.3 0.0 -- 103.6 -37.0 71.8 45.1 59.3 Colombia 0.0 133.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.0 5.7 92.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.7 0.0 -- Mexico 69.2 142.7 -51.5 137.8 -49.8 60.8 86.2 -29.4 Venezuela 203.5 272.2 -25.2 268.7 -24.3 302.6 323.6 -6.5 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 338.0 548.4 -38.4 510.1 -33.7 459.9 460.5 -0.1 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.0 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.2 -100.0 Middle East Oman 22.2 65.9 -66.4 0.0 -- 38.4 2.8 1259.5 Iran 100.6 51.1 96.9 59.1 70.2 66.9 46.0 45.4 Iraq 199.3 198.7 0.3 232.6 -14.3 206.9 171.7 20.5 Qatar 34.2 19.9 71.3 36.7 -6.8 39.8 86.2 -53.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0 S Arabia 161.7 207.4 -22.0 198.1 -18.4 246.9 300.9 -17.9 U.A.E. 136.0 49.2 176.3 106.4 27.9 66.6 100.2 -33.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 2.7 48.2 TOTAL 654.0 592.3 10.4 632.9 3.3 669.5 718.8 -6.9 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 5.3 1.1 Kazakhstan 31.0 32.4 -4.3 0.0 -- 34.6 7.2 381.5 Russia 0.0 55.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 29.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.0 88.2 -64.9 0.0 -- 69.2 12.5 453.5 Africa Nigeria 0.0 93.1 -100.0 57.5 -100.0 56.0 22.6 148.1 Angola 127.6 32.4 294.1 0.0 -- 27.2 9.0 202.2 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.6 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 8.0 -47.2 Egypt 35.4 18.1 96.0 70.9 -50.1 26.8 34.6 -22.4 Gabon 30.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 1.8 313.2 Sudan 0.0 40.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.6 1.7 1157.4 Eq. Guinea 20.9 21.5 -3.1 0.0 -- 3.5 5.3 -32.9 Algeria 0.0 31.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.9 1.9 325.3 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 214.1 237.7 -9.9 128.4 66.8 154.9 98.8 56.8 Canada 33.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- USA 0.0 25.7 -100.0 -- 2.1 0.0 TOTAL ALL 1270.5 1492.3 -14.9 1271.4 -0.1 1361.3 1302.8 4.5 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)