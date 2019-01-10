Reliance to shut crude unit at 660,000 bpd refinery

Labourers work behind an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat, will shut one of its crude refining units from Jan. 16 for about 4 weeks for maintenance.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it also plans to shut a coker unit at the 660,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, which is sited next to a 704,000 bpd export-focused refinery.

Reliance has two equal-size crude distillation units at the refinery, which mainly supplies refined fuels for local markets.

“The other crude distillation and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally,” it said in a statement.