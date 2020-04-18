HDFC Bank March quarter profit up 18%; board shortlists three names in CEO search

The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18 percent rise net profit in the March quarter, led by strong loan growth, and said its board had shortlisted three candidates in its search for a new chief executive.

HDFC Bank’s net profit for the quarter ending in March rose to 69.28 billion rupees, up from 58.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.