FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 20 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

3 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
     
INDIA EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date     Start Time   RIC       Company Name                   Event Name
                (GMT)                                                 
 24-Jul-2017    NTS          HDBK.NS   HDFC Bank Ltd                  Q1 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          AXBK.NS   Axis Bank Ltd                  Q1 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          HROM.NS   Hero MotoCorp Ltd              Q1 2018 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          ASPN.NS   Asian Paints Ltd               Q1 2018 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          BRTI.NS   Bharti Airtel Ltd              Q1 2018 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2017    NTS          HDFC.NS   Housing Development Finance    Q1 2018 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
                                       Corporation Ltd                Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    NTS          REDY.NS   Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd    Q1 2018 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    NTS          ICBK.NS   ICICI Bank Ltd                 Q1 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    NTS          MRTI.NS   Maruti Suzuki India Ltd        Q1 2018 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    13:00        ITC.NS    ITC Ltd                        Q1 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release
 28-Jul-2017    NTS          LART.NS   Larsen & Toubro Ltd            Q1 2018 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours',
or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.


Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.