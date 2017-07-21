DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

July 21 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 24-Jul-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q1 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2017 NTS AXBK.NS Axis Bank Ltd Q1 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2017 NTS HROM.NS Hero MotoCorp Ltd Q1 2018 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2017 NTS ASPN.NS Asian Paints Ltd Q1 2018 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2017 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q1 2018 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release 26-Jul-2017 NTS HDFC.NS Housing Development Finance Q1 2018 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Corporation Ltd Earnings Release 27-Jul-2017 NTS REDY.NS Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Q1 2018 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Earnings Release 27-Jul-2017 NTS ICBK.NS ICICI Bank Ltd Q1 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release 27-Jul-2017 NTS MRTI.NS Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Q1 2018 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release 27-Jul-2017 13:00 ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q1 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release 28-Jul-2017 NTS LART.NS Larsen & Toubro Ltd Q1 2018 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)