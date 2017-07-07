DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

July 7 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 13-Jul-2017 AMC TCS.NS Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Q1 2018 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Earnings Release 14-Jul-2017 BMO INFY.NS Infosys Ltd Q1 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)