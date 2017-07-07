FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
July 7, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a month ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

1 Min Read

    July 7 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
  INDIA EARNINGS
    
 Start Date     Start Time(GMT)  RIC       Company                        Event Name
 13-Jul-2017    AMC              TCS.NS    Tata Consultancy Services Ltd  Q1 2018 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Earnings
                                                                          Release
 14-Jul-2017    BMO              INFY.NS   Infosys Ltd                    Q1 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release
 
 ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    
       
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

