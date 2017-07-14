DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

July 14 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 18-Jul-2017 NTS HLL.NS Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q1 2018 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 NTS KTKM.NS Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Q1 2018 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q1 2018 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Q1 2018 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)