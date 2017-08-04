FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' in North Korea standoff
NORTH KOREA
Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' in North Korea standoff
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 8 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
      
  INDIA EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time(GMT)  RIC       Company                            Event Name
 07-Aug-2017  NTS              TISC.NS   Tata Steel Ltd                     Q1 2018 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017  NTS              TAMO.NS   Tata Motors Ltd                    Q1 2018 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Aug-2017  NTS              CIPL.NS   Cipla Ltd                          Q1 2018 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Aug-2017  NTS              SUN.NS    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd  Q1 2018 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
                                                                            Earnings Release
 11-Aug-2017  NTS              SBI.NS    State Bank of India                Q1 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours',
or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-


Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.