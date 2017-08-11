FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

1 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
INDIA EARNINGS
    
 Start Date   Start Time(GMT)   RIC       Company          Event Name
 14-Aug-2017  NTS               COAL.NS   Coal India Ltd   Q1 2018 Coal India Ltd Earnings Release
 
 ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH -
'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

 ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

 Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-


 Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates


    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.