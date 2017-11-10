FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
November 10, 2017 / 6:33 AM / in 2 days

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
 
 INDIA EARNINGS
    
 Start Date   Start      RIC         Company                           Event Name
              Time(GMT)                                                
 13-Nov-2017  NTS        NTPC.NS     NTPC Ltd                          Q2 2018 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release
 13-Nov-2017  NTS        APSE.NS     Adani Ports and Special Economic  Q2 2018 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd
                                     Zone Ltd                          Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2017  NTS        SUN.NS      Sun Pharmaceutical Industries     Q2 2018 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Earnings
                                     Ltd                               Release
 
    ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates+
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
