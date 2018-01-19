FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 6:33 AM / 2 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
  INDIA EARNINGS 
       
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company                      Event Name
               (GMT)                                              
 22-Jan-2018   NTS         AXBK.NS   Axis Bank Ltd                Q3 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2018   NTS         ASPN.NS   Asian Paints Ltd             Q3 2018 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release
 22-Jan-2018   NTS         SBI.NS    State Bank of India          Q3 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release
 25-Jan-2018   NTS         REDY.NS   Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd  Q3 2018 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Earnings
                                                                  Release
 25-Jan-2018   NTS         MRTI.NS   Maruti Suzuki India Ltd      Q3 2018 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings
                                                                  Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
