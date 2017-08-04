FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
      
  INDIA EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time(GMT)  RIC       Company                            Event Name
 07-Aug-2017  NTS              TISC.NS   Tata Steel Ltd                     Q1 2018 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release
 09-Aug-2017  NTS              TAMO.NS   Tata Motors Ltd                    Q1 2018 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Aug-2017  NTS              CIPL.NS   Cipla Ltd                          Q1 2018 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Aug-2017  NTS              SUN.NS    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd  Q1 2018 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
                                                                            Earnings Release
 11-Aug-2017  NTS              SBI.NS    State Bank of India                Q1 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours',
or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-


Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

