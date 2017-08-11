FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 6:31 AM / in 2 months

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
INDIA EARNINGS
    
 Start Date   Start Time(GMT)   RIC       Company          Event Name
 14-Aug-2017  NTS               COAL.NS   Coal India Ltd   Q1 2018 Coal India Ltd Earnings Release
 
 ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH -
'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

 ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

 Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-


 Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates


    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

