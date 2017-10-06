FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 12 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
 
 Start Date    Start Time(GMT)   RIC     Company                        Event Name
 12-Oct-2017   AMC               TCS.NS  Tata Consultancy Services Ltd  Q2 2018 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Earnings
                                                                        Release
 
 ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

 ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

 Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

 Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

