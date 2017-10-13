FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
October 13, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 8 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
  INDIA EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date     Start Time(GMT)   RIC      Company         Event Name
 17-Oct-2017    AMC               WIPR.NS  Wipro Ltd       Half Year 2018 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017    NTS               AXBK.NS  Axis Bank Ltd   Half Year 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017    NTS               BAJA.NS  Bajaj Auto Ltd  Q2 2018 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During
business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates+
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
