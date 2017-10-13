DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 17-Oct-2017 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Half Year 2018 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 NTS AXBK.NS Axis Bank Ltd Half Year 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q2 2018 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates+ (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)