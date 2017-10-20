DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 24-Oct-2017 BMO INFY.NS Infosys Ltd Q2 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release 24-Oct-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q2 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 24-Oct-2017 NTS ASPN.NS Asian Paints Ltd Half Year 2018 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2017 NTS KTKM.NS Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Q2 2018 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2017 NTS HLL.NS Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q2 2018 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release 27-Oct-2017 NTS ICBK.NS ICICI Bank Ltd Q2 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release 27-Oct-2017 NTS MRTI.NS Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Q2 2018 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release 27-Oct-2017 NTS ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q2 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates+ (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)