#Domestic News
October 20, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 4 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
  
  INDIA EARNINGS 
 Start Date     Start      RIC          Company                   Event Name
                Time(GMT)                                         
 24-Oct-2017    BMO        INFY.NS      Infosys Ltd               Q2 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    NTS        HDBK.NS      HDFC Bank Ltd             Q2 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    NTS        ASPN.NS      Asian Paints Ltd          Half Year 2018 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    NTS        KTKM.NS      Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd   Q2 2018 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    NTS        HLL.NS       Hindustan Unilever Ltd    Q2 2018 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    NTS        ICBK.NS      ICICI Bank Ltd            Q2 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    NTS        MRTI.NS      Maruti Suzuki India Ltd   Q2 2018 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    NTS        ITC.NS       ITC Ltd                   Q2 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release
 
 ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

 ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates+


    
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
