DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
October 27, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
  
  INDIA EARNINGS 
 Start Date  Start       RIC      Company                         Event Name
             Time(GMT)                                            
 30-Oct-201  NTS         LUPN.NS  Lupin Ltd                       Half Year 2018 Lupin Ltd Earnings Release
 7                                                                
 30-Oct-201  NTS         HDFC.NS  Housing Development Finance     Half Year 2018 Housing Development Finance
 7                                Corporation Ltd                 Corporation Ltd Earnings Release
 30-Oct-201  NTS         TISC.NS  Tata Steel Ltd                  Q2 2018 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release
 7                                                                
 31-Oct-201  NTS         REDY.NS  Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd     Q2 2018 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Earnings
 7                                                                Release
 31-Oct-201  NTS         BRTI.NS  Bharti Airtel Ltd               Q2 2018 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release
 7                                                                
 01-Nov-201  NTS         HROM.NS  Hero MotoCorp Ltd               Half Year 2018 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings
 7                                                                Release
 02-Nov-201  NTS         PGRD.NS  Power Grid Corporation of       Q2 2018 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
 7                                India Ltd                       Earnings Release
    
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates+


    
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
