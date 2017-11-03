FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
  
  INDIA EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start       RIC      Company                    Event Name
              Time(GMT)                                       
 07-Nov-2017  NTS         CIPL.NS  Cipla Ltd                  Q2 2018 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017  NTS         TAMO.NS  Tata Motors Ltd            Q2 2018 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release
 10-Nov-2017  NTS         SBI.NS   State Bank of India        Q2 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release
 10-Nov-2017  NTS         MAHM.NS  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd  Q2 2018 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release
 10-Nov-2017  NTS         NTPC.NS  NTPC Ltd                   Q2 2018 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates+


    
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
