DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 07-Nov-2017 NTS CIPL.NS Cipla Ltd Q2 2018 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release 09-Nov-2017 NTS TAMO.NS Tata Motors Ltd Q2 2018 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release 10-Nov-2017 NTS SBI.NS State Bank of India Q2 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release 10-Nov-2017 NTS MAHM.NS Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Q2 2018 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release 10-Nov-2017 NTS NTPC.NS NTPC Ltd Q2 2018 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates+ (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)