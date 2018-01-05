FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
January 5, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated a day ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
INDIA EARNINGS 
 
    
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company Name                     Event Name
               (GMT)                                                  
 11-Jan-2018   05:00       INBK.NS   Indusind Bank Ltd                Q3 2018 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Jan-2018   AMC         TCS.NS    Tata Consultancy Services Ltd    Q3 2018 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Earnings Release
 12-Jan-2018   BMO         INFY.NS   Infosys Ltd                      Q3 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or
NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
