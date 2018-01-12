DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 17-Jan-2018 NTS HLL.NS Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q3 2018 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release 18-Jan-2018 NTS APSE.NS Adani Ports and Special Q3 2018 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Economic Zone Ltd Earnings Release 18-Jan-2018 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q3 2018 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release 18-Jan-2018 NTS YESB.NS Yes Bank Ltd Q3 2018 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Release 19-Jan-2018 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q3 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 19-Jan-2018 NTS KTKM.NS Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Q3 2018 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Release 19-Jan-2018 NTS ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q3 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release 19-Jan-2018 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Q3 2018 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)