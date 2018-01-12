FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 6:32 AM / in 2 days

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
INDIA EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date    Start      RIC      Company                   Event Name
               Time(GMT)                                     
 17-Jan-2018   NTS        HLL.NS   Hindustan Unilever Ltd    Q3 2018 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings
                                                             Release
 18-Jan-2018   NTS        APSE.NS  Adani Ports and Special   Q3 2018 Adani Ports and Special
                                   Economic Zone Ltd         Economic Zone Ltd Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018   NTS        BRTI.NS  Bharti Airtel Ltd         Q3 2018 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings
                                                             Release
 18-Jan-2018   NTS        YESB.NS  Yes Bank Ltd              Q3 2018 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018   NTS        HDBK.NS  HDFC Bank Ltd             Q3 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018   NTS        KTKM.NS  Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd   Q3 2018 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
                                                             Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018   NTS        ITC.NS   ITC Ltd                   Q3 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018   AMC        WIPR.NS  Wipro Ltd                 Q3 2018 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH -
'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
