FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 26, 2018 / 6:34 AM / 3 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
  INDIA EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date   Start      RIC      Company                              Event Name
              Time(GMT)                                                
 29-Jan-2018  NTS        HDFC.NS  Housing Development Finance          Q3 2018 Housing Development Finance
                                  Corporation Ltd                      Corporation Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018  NTS        NTPC.NS  NTPC Ltd                             Q3 2018 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018  NTS        ICBK.NS  ICICI Bank Ltd                       Q3 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018  NTS        LART.NS  Larsen & Toubro Ltd                  Q3 2018 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings
                                                                       Release
 01-Feb-2018  NTS        PGRD.NS  Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd  Q3 2018 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
                                                                       Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018  NTS        BAJA.NS  Bajaj Auto Ltd                       Q3 2018 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business
hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.