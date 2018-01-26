DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 29-Jan-2018 NTS HDFC.NS Housing Development Finance Q3 2018 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Corporation Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2018 NTS NTPC.NS NTPC Ltd Q3 2018 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2018 NTS ICBK.NS ICICI Bank Ltd Q3 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2018 NTS LART.NS Larsen & Toubro Ltd Q3 2018 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings Release 01-Feb-2018 NTS PGRD.NS Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Q3 2018 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Earnings Release 02-Feb-2018 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q3 2018 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)