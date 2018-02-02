FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

     
    INDIA EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company Name                     Event Name
               (GMT)                                                  
 05-Feb-2018   NTS         TAMO.NS   Tata Motors Ltd                  Q3 2018 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018   NTS         HROM.NS   Hero MotoCorp Ltd                Q3 2018 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018   NTS         ONGC.NS   Oil and Natural Gas Corporation  Q3 2018 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Earnings
                                     Ltd                              Release
 09-Feb-2018   NTS         TISC.NS   Tata Steel Ltd                   Q3 2018 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018   NTS         SBI.NS    State Bank of India              Q3 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018   NTS         MAHM.NS   Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd        Q3 2018 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours',
or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.


** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.


Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates  
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
