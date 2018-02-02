DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 05-Feb-2018 NTS TAMO.NS Tata Motors Ltd Q3 2018 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 NTS HROM.NS Hero MotoCorp Ltd Q3 2018 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 NTS ONGC.NS Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Q3 2018 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Earnings Ltd Release 09-Feb-2018 NTS TISC.NS Tata Steel Ltd Q3 2018 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 NTS SBI.NS State Bank of India Q3 2018 State Bank of India Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 NTS MAHM.NS Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Q3 2018 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)