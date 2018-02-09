FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 6:33 AM / 2 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
 
     
    INDIA EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company Name                       Event Name
              (GMT)                                                  
 14-Feb-2018  NTS         SUN.NS  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd  Q3 2018 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS -
'No time scheduled'.


** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.


Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

    
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates


    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
