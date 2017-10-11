India's April-Aug rice exports rise 7.4 percent - govt body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s rice exports during April-August rose 7.4 percent from a year earlier to 5.13 million tonnes as shipments of non-basmati rice surged, a government body said on Wednesday.

A Kashmiri farmer winnows paddy during harvesting season in Bhatpora on the outskirts of Srinagar October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Non-basmati rice exports jumped 9.4 percent to 3.29 million tonnes, while premium basmati rice exports rose 4 percent to 1.85 million tonnes, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said in a statement.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, mainly exports non-basmati rice to African countries and premier basmati rice to the Middle East.

The country’s buffalo meat exports in April to August edged up 0.2 percent to 503,496 tonnes, while guar gum exports surged 61.5 percent to 218,165 tonnes, the government body said.