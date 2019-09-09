India's April-July rice exports drop 26.5%: government

Farmers plant saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s rice exports in April-July plunged 26.5% from a year ago to 3.14 million tonnes, a government body said on Monday, as demand for non-basmati rice was subdued from African buyers.

The country’s non-basmati rice exports plunged 37% during the period to 1.7 million tonnes, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said in a statement.

India’s rice exports in 2019/20 are likely to fall to their lowest level in seven years, industry officials said, as weak demand from African countries weighs and shippers absorb the absence of government incentives that supported previous sales.

New Delhi is the world’s biggest exporter of rice, buffalo meat and guar gum.

The country’s buffalo meat exports during the period eased to 368,275 tonnes from 384,221 tonnes a year ago, the APEDA said.

Meanwhile, India’s guar gum exports dropped 16.3% to 148,812 tonnes on lower demand from the United States, while pulses exports fell 33% to 84,524 tonnes as local prices jumped due concerns over the production, the APEDA said.