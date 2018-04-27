India's rice exports surge to record high in 2017/18

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s rice exports surged 18 percent from a year ago to a record 12.7 million tonnes in 2017/18 on good demand for non basmati rice from Bangladesh, Benin and Sri Lanka, a government body said in a statement.

A woman spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on the occasion of International Women's Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, India March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

The country’s buffalo meat exports in the year ended March 31 rose nearly 2 percent to 1.35 million tonnes on upbeat demand from Vietnam, Malaysia and Egypt, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said.

Guar gum exports during the period rose nearly 18 percent to 494,126 tonnes as U.S. shale oil producers raised buying, the data showed.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice, buffalo meat and guar gum.