July 9, 2019 / 2:00 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

India's NCDEX to launch premium unmilled rice futures

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange said on Tuesday it will launch a futures contract for premium variety paddy, or unmilled, rice to give exporters a platform to hedge.

The futures contracts on basmati paddy will have a lot size of 10 tonnes and two delivery centres in the northern state of Haryana, a key producer of rice, the exchange said.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice. The country mainly exports non-basmati rice to African countries and premier basmati rice to the Middle East.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alexander Smith

