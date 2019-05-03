Money News
India's 2018/19 natural rubber imports surge to record high: Rubber Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s natural rubber imports in 2018/19 surged to a record high as production dropped amid a rise in consumption, the state-run Rubber Board said on Friday.

The world’s second-biggest consumer of natural rubber imported 582,351 tonnes rubber in 2018/19, up 24 percent from the previous year, the board said in a statement.

The country’s production fell 7.5 percent from a year ago to 642,000 tonnes, while consumption jumped 9 percent to a record 1.21 million tonnes, the board said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

