India's October natural rubber imports jump 63 percent - Rubber Board

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s natural rubber imports in October jumped 63 percent from a year ago to 62,047 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Tuesday, as local consumption surged amid drop in overseas prices.

The country’s consumption jumped 14.6 percent to 102,000 tonnes in October, while production rose 8.1 percent to 67,000 tonnes, the Board said in a statement.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.