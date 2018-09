MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee continued its decline in afternoon trade on Tuesday, hitting a fresh low, as it fell in line with other emerging market currencies as broad dollar strength and simmering trade tensions put pressure on risk assets.

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 71.52/53 per dollar at 0958 GMT versus its previous close of 71.22/23. The unit touched a life low of 71.54 a little earlier.