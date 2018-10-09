FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
October 9, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rupee hits record low of 74.28 per dollar

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Tuesday afternoon with weakness in domestic shares and some Asian peers weighing on sentiment.

A customer hands a 50-rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Traders said there was also some importer demand seen in afternoon trade, but intermittent dollar selling by the central bank is likely to prevent a steep fall in the unit.

Sentiment has also been weaker after the central bank held rates steady in a surprise move on Friday and pushed the rupee to its previous record low of 74.23.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 74.24/25 per dollar at 0751 GMT, after hitting 74.28 earlier and weaker than its previous close of 74.0750.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
