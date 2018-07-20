FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rupee hits record low on yuan weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Indian rupee hit a record low of 69.13 per dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking weakness in the yuan with traders monitoring the domestic stock market for further direction.

A one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Traders are also cautious of the central bank stepping in to prevent a sharp fall in the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.11/12 per dollar as of 0350 GMT, compared with the previous close of 69.0650/0750. The rupee’s last life low of 69.0950 was touched on June 28.

All Asian currencies weakened against the dollar on Friday morning, tracking the yuan which fell to a one-year low in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

