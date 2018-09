NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government is considering measures to stop further depreciation of the rupee including a special deposit scheme for non-resident Indians, local TV channels reported on Monday, citing finance ministry sources.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The rupee has fallen by nearly 15 percent against the dollar this year, and touched a new record low of 72.66 on Monday.