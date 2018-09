MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian exports are rising driven by a fall in the rupee against U.S. dollar, by more than 11 percent so far this year, the trade secretary said on Thursday.

Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Merchandise exports rose 14.32 percent in July to $25.77 billion from a year ago.

Playing down the impact of the weak rupee on the economy, Trade Secretary J.S. Deepak said in the medium term, country’s fundamentals were strong and the capital flows were healthy.