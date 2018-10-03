India considering special deposit scheme to boost dollar inflows - NewsRise

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering special deposit scheme for non-resident Indians to boost dollar inflows, news agency NewsRise reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed finance ministry official.

An employee shows dollar notes at a foreign exchange unit at a post office in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/File Photo

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said in June if needed the government could raise funds through foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR) deposits, sovereign bonds or other routes to increase forex reserves.

The partially convertible rupee hit 73.4050 per dollar in early trade on Wednesday, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.91. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.