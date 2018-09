(Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with finance ministry officials on Friday to discuss the fall in the rupee and other economic issues, a government source told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the 'Global Mobility Summit' in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The rupee is Asia’s weakest currency in 2018, down more than 12 percent on a widening current account deficit and higher oil prices.