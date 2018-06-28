Rupee breaches 69/dollar level for first time

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee fell to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking Asian peers with weakening macro-economic fundamentals on the domestic front also weighing on the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at a life low of 69.03/04 against the dollar by 0355 GMT. The unit closed at 68.65/66 per dollar on Wednesday. The rupee had touched its previous record low of 68.8650 per dollar on November 24, 2016.

Traders said they were hopeful the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would step in to prevent further losses in the currency.