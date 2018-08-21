FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 3:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rupee rises to one-week high on Trump's Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Rupee rose to its highest in a week on Tuesday tracking Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump said in interview to Reuters that he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. reut.rs/2Bv7mYq

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The rupee rose to 69.59/dollar, its highest since Aug. 13 after opening stronger at 69.69 on Tuesday compared its previous close of 69.83.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 7.83 percent.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

