FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 12, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rupee strengthens tracking overnight fall in global crude prices

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee opened stronger on Friday helped by a drop in global crude oil prices overnight and a recovery in the domestic share market.

A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.77/78 per dollar versus its previous close of 74.14.

Oil prices rose on Friday slightly reversing two days of declines driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a weekly fall.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.